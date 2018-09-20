6th Annual Teddy Bear Run Set for This Sunday

The sixth annual Teddy Bear 5K & 1K Walk/Run, the race where every runner receives a teddy bear when they cross the finish line, will be held in the morning this year, with the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1K at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23 between the City of Falls Church and Tysons Corner.

Registration is at tinyurl.com/TeddyBear5K-1KWalk-Run until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, with price to register for the 5K at $35 and $30 for the 1K. Registration resumes Saturday, Sept. 22, at Packet Pick-Up, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center (7230 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church) at Door #2, and before the race on Sunday from 7:15 – 7:45 a.m., behind the school.

Fees increase Saturday ($40 for 5K and $25 for 1K).

Proceeds support Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, a nonprofit preschool dedicated to giving young children from low- and moderate-income working families the strong start they need to be ready for success in school and in life.

The 5K, which includes a stroller division, runs through the Pimmit Hills neighborhood between the City of Falls Church and Tysons Corner. The 1K starts on the field behind the Children’s Center to a shaded path at the foot of the hill.

Parking is available at the Children’s Center and the adjacent neighborhood. Runners can warm up on the field then join in the teddy bear parade at 7:45 a.m. to the start/finish line in Pimmit Hills Park, between Arch Drive and Griffith Road.

5K runners, boys and girls in six age groups from ages 6 to 18, and males and females in seven age groups for adults, will be eligible for prizes from local businesses.

Founded in 1969, Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center is celebrating its 50th year of providing an affordable, comprehensive, full-time early childhood education to all children, regardless of their family’s financial resources. For details, call 703-534-4907 or go to fcmlcc.org.

