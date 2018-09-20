Fairfax Co.’s Transit Week Gives Justice HS Special Deal

The 2018 Try Transit Week in Fairfax County kicked off this Monday with an event at Justice High School celebrating the Free Student Bus Pass Program with more than one million student trips taken to-date on Fairfax Connector.

The event also signaled the launch of the Justice High School Metrobus Pilot which is a partnership among Fairfax County Public Schools, Fairfax Connector, City of Fairfax CUE and Metrobus.

In Summer 2018, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the WMATA Board of Directors approved a pilot program to allow students who attend Justice High School to ride Northern Virginia Metrobus routes for free, using a specially designed and programmed SmarTrip card. The Student Pass SmarTrip card can only be used on Fairfax Connector, City of Fairfax CUE and Northern Virginia Metrobus routes.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments