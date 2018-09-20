Fall Social for Parents Set for This Friday

All Jessie Thackrey, Mt. Daniel and Thomas Jefferson parents are invited to the 11th Annual Fall Social on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The event is a fun, relaxed way for parents to catch up after a busy summer, become better acquainted, and get the new school year off to a great start. Enjoy adult beverages, hors-d’oeuvres, and spirit wear raffles. Tickets can be purchased at fcepta.org under the “Events” tab for $30 per person or $50 for a couple. The Social will be at 215 N. Cherry St., Falls Church with limited parking is available at Jessie Thackrey Preschool.

