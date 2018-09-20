Man Arrested for Taking ‘Upskirt’ Photos at Falls Church Giant

A Florida man has been arrested after he was accused of filming up a woman’s skirt at a Giant in Falls Church in June, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

William Marshall, 42, was detained by a loss prevention officer at the grocery store at 3480 South Jefferson St. on June 23 and an investigation revealed Marshall used a cell phone in a hand basket, leaving only the lens exposed, and then filmed underneath a woman’s skirt, police say. Over 1,000 images and videos were recovered from his phone earlier this week. Police do not believe the images have been shared or placed on the internet.

Marshall was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled in criminal court on Sept. 26.

Police say recovered evidence indicated there may be additional victims and ask anyone who thinks they may have been filmed by Marshall to call the Mason District Station at 703-256-8035.

