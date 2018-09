Food service is testing a hot breakfast buffet at 7:40 a.m at George Mason High School. The program began with the opening of the school year. For example, a collection of hot menu items are pancakes, scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, turkey bacon, assorted oatmeal and tater tots. The cost of a breakfast is $2.50 with the choice of getting three to four items. Cold cereal, juice, and fresh whole fruit are also available.

