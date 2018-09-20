Yasmine Taeb, New Resident of Falls Church, Announces 2019 State Senate Primary Run Vs. Saslaw

Today, Yasmine Taeb, a new resident of the City of Falls Church, announced her campaign for the 2019 Democratic primary against incumbent State Sen. Dick Saslaw. Here is Taeb’s statement announcing her candidacy as it appeared today on Facebook:

“Today, I’m excited to announce my candidacy as a Democrat to represent Virginia’s 35th Senate District.

“I’m running because–as a former refugee and current human rights attorney — I know we have to fight harder than ever to defend our diversity and to defend the working people of Northern Virginia. With Donald Trump as President and a Republican General Assembly in Richmond, our communities are actively under attack. We desperately need someone who shows up, stands with our neighbors, and actively win battles on their behalf.

“To be clear, the most important thing right now is to ensure Senator Tim Kaine, Jennifer Wexton, Abigail Spanberger, and the rest of our Virginia delegation get elected to Congress. And I will be out there knocking doors and rallying support to make this blue wave in 2018 a reality.

“But in 2019, we have a choice to make here in Northern Virginia: in a district that is so overwhelmingly diverse, we deserve someone who will – consistently and without reservation – fight for our shared values.

“I know I have the experience to win. I made history by becoming the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Democratic National Committee. I have served on the board of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia. But most importantly, I have fought on the front lines every day against efforts from the White House and Congress to impose cruel, unnecessary rules against refugees and asylum seekers, including President Trump’s infamous “Muslim Ban” and his family separation policies at the border.”

