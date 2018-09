The Falls Church High School (FCHS) Athletic Boosters Mattress Warehouse Mattress Fundraiser will take place at FCHS on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the school’s Cafeteria. Interested customers are encouraged to spread the word to their friends and family members know that the Athletic Boosters will be selling mattresses, bed frames, sheets, etc. All proceeds from this fundraiser supports all FCHS Jaguar teams.

