F.C. Local Wins Gold at Senior Olympics

RSVP-NORTHERN VIRGINIA engagement leader and volunteer Ken Kozloff (left) congratulates 93-year-old Edna Derrick of Falls Church, after she completed the women’s 1600 meter walk during the 2018 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics in Arlington, Saturday, Sept. 15. Derrick won a gold medal in her age group finishing with the walk in 18 minutes and 42 seconds. The 36th annual NVSO kicked off Saturday with an opening ceremony, track events and a diving competition. The games continue thru Sept. 26.

