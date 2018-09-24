League of Women Voters Hold F.C. Registrations

In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25, the Falls Church League of Women Voters has scheduled several voter registration events as part of its ongoing work to reach out to new city residents and eligible high school students.

League volunteers will be registering voters at the Pearson Square Apartments (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) on Sept. 24 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.; at the West Broad Apartments (301 W. Broad St., Falls Church) on Sept. 25 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.; at the Lincoln Apartments at Tinner Hill (455 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) on Sept. 26 from 6 – 8 p.m. and at Victory Comics (586 S Washington St, Falls Church) on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 15. Voters can also register online through the Virginia Department of Elections at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. Voters can also check the accuracy of their information and, if necessary, update their addresses through this same link. Voters can also register in person at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections’ temporary office at 400 N. Washington St, Third Floor from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays.

More information about this year’s elections is available at the League of Women Voters’ comprehensive election site, vote411.org. For more information about the Falls Church League, go to my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church.

