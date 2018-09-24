Major Book Sale at George Mason Regional Library

Find thousands of quality books, CDs, DVDs, video games and more at the George Mason Friends Fall Book Sale. Everything, from books to media content, is half off on the sale’s final day.

The sale will be held at George Mason Regional Library (7001 Little River Turnpike, Annandale). The hours for the book sale are: Thursday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 30 from noon – 5 p.m.

With plenty of items to choose from, interested customers are sure to find what they’re looking for:

For young readers, the George Mason Friends’ sale features an entire room dedicated to children’s titles, sorted by subject and reading level. It includes an assortment of board books, picture books, easy readers, children’s fiction, non-fiction, young adult fiction and books in other languages.

The book sale is also a good resource for older students looking for classics on their school reading list, reference works, language study materials, math, science, art and sheet music.

Many customers shop the book sale to find affordable gifts for birthdays and other events. The Friends of George Mason Regional Library offer books in great condition on cooking, travel, sports, health, fitness, art and more. Lastly, there are entertainment options: movies, TV shows, music, e-games, popular and classic fiction, humor, comic books and graphic novels.

Interested customers are encouraged to come early for the best selection, then come back on Sunday for half-price bargains. Details and highlights available at GeorgeMasonFriends.blogspot.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments