3 F.C. Academy Students Land on the Podium

Three students from the Falls Church Academy Medical Assistant class were recognized with awards at the 2018 HOSA-FHC (Future Health Professionals) International Leadership Conference this summer.

Puja Punukollu of Woodson High placed first in the Job Seeking Skills competition. Kelly Tran of Falls Church High placed third for her entry in the Extemporaneous Poster competition, and Cynthia Hyunh of Falls Church High placed in the top 35 for Medical Photography. Additionally, Punukollu will serve as a Virginia State Executive Council Officer for the 2018-19 school year. The students were among nearly 7,000 student attendees participating in 60 competitive events. HOSA is an integrated career and technical student organization for students enrolled in health science academy courses.

