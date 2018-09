Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) will be hosting its Blessing of Animals event on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Interested attendees are encouraged to bring their fur babies to have them prayed over and blessed by the Dulin pastoral team. For more information, contact Ian at discipleship@dulinchurch.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments