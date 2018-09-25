McLean Players to Open New Play in Early October

The McLean Community Players will present “A Tuna Christmas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard in the Community Building at Vinson Hall Retirement Community (1735 Kirby Rd., McLean) on Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14, Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“A Tuna Christmas” is the second in a series of comedic plays set in the fictional town of Tuna, the third-smallest town in Texas.

Residents of Tuna are extremely busy preparing for Christmas.

Many events are taking place around town, including the Christmas Yard Display Contest, the Tuna Little Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol,” and the Station OKKK Christmas party and potluck.

And with all that, the Christmas Phantom is expected to play a prank involving the yard displays, and the city secretary may cut off electricity to the theater.

MCP’s cast of seven will play 22 roles.

Tickets are $18-$20 and are available through Brown Paper Tickets, 1-800-838-3006 or online at McLeanPlayers.org. Group rates are available, and tickets will also be available at the door.

