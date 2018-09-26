Beyer’s Women’s Conference to Feature Roem

Virginia U.S. Rep. Don Beyer this week announced that State Delegate Danica Roem will be the keynote speaker at Beyer’s fourth annual women’s conference and forum, “Breaking Through: Women Work For Change.”

“Delegate Roem’s inspiring and transformative campaign gained national and international attention,” Beyer said. “Her victory was secured by sticking to the issues that matter most to her constituents, and never shying away from standing up for justice. As the first out transgender woman elected to a state legislature, she is blazing a new and unique trail.” He added, “Her meteoric rise, which culminated in a 2017 victory few predicted, was fueled by a laser focus on her constituents’ core issues. It was also a historic moment that made me proud to be a Virginian.”

The conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 at the George Mason University Arlington Campus, 3351 Fairfax Dr., from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments