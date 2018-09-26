Harris Teeter Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Yogurt

Harris Teeter is notifying shoppers this week of a voluntarily recall of Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream 1.5 qt laminated cartons, UPC 0 72036 98182 0, with all “sell by dates” to June 30, 2019 due to undeclared peanut product. Product was distributed to Harris Teeter stores located in this area between June 6, 2018 thru September 23, 2018.

The company will use loyalty card data to notify shoppers of the recall via voicemail and email. The firm was notified of the problem via a consumer comment of finding peanut butter cups in the product. Subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons. The company said it promptly removed the product from its frozen food cases. It has warned that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers who purchased this product may return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

