Tysons-McLean Orchestra’s Networking Event on Oct. 2

Interested attendees can join the Tysons-McLean Orchestra to network with the tech, telecom, real estate and financial services executivess and the professional business community at Tysons’ finest steakhouse, Fogo de Chao (1775 Tysons Blvd., Suite 50, McLean) on Monday, Oct. 2.

This is an opportunity for business owners, company representatives and more to elevate their organization’s influence and help promote the region’s premiere professional orchestra.

This event offers a unique opportunity for local professionals to expand their circle while sharing an experience that can be enjoyed by all of those in attendance.

Live music, provided by members of the Tysons-McLean Orchestra, will enhance the guests networking experience in this prominent Tysons Corner venue.

