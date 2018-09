By Matt Delaney

A MUDDY COURSE out in Strasburg proved to be some tough terrain for George Mason High School’s cross country team, as the girls took second thanks to second and fourth place fininshes from Lauren Baartz and Tessa Boneau, respectively.

THE BOYS also struggled on the muddy track with Gabe Cox and Ben Atkeson landing in 15th and 16th place, respectively, as the Boys team wound up in third out of the three teams at the meet.

