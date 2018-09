“Abstract Impressions” — Paintings by Eileen Hecht-Levy, Donna Byrne and Lynn Nguyen will be featured at Falls Church Distillers LLC (442-A S Washington St., Falls Church).

The theme of the art show comes from their idea that, “the world is our abstract studio, impressing a freedom most of us experience with art”.

Artists reception is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 4 – 7 p.m. with host-provided appetizers and drink specials.

