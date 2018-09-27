You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Celebration Center Hosts Interfaith Circle this Sunday

Celebration Center Hosts Interfaith Circle this Sunday

September 27, 2018 3:40 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

An Interfaith Circle will be held this Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. at the Celebration Center for Spiritual Living (2840 Graham Rd., Falls Church).This month’s theme is “The Bliss of Silence. Listening to the ‘Voice’ – the heartbeat of God.”

Guided meditation will be administered by Mohanji (of India), a short video, a discussion, a question and answer portion as well as sharing of any thought with the group. All are welcome.

For more information, visit celebrationcenter.org

