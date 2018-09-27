New Heads of Student Affairs Hired at BASIS in McLean

BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) appointed Sara Conyers and Chris Ferguson as the new directors of student affairs. Conyers will lead grades 8 – 12, and Ferguson will direct grades 4 – 7.

Last school year, Conyers served as the dean of students for grades 8-12.

She also has experience teaching bilingual elementary math, high school advanced-placement government and advanced-placement U.S. history, as well as middle school U.S. history.

Prior to joining BASIS Independent McLean, she was an administrator for a middle school gifted and talented program and a lead teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools.

Ferguson, a New York native, joins BIM from BASIS Prescott in Arizona where he served as the director of academic programs and taught middle school math. Ferguson also served as a team leader and department chair for Prescott Unified School District in Arizona.

For more information on BASIS Independent McLean, Conyers or Ferguson, go to mclean.basisindependent.com.

