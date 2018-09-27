Tag Day Fundraiser Set for This Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., members of the George Mason High School bands and chorus will bring music to Falls Church City neighborhoods as they travel door to door collecting donations for the annual Tag Day fundraiser.

Small groups will also be busking that morning at the city’s farmers’ market.

The musicians accept donations of any amount and in all forms which will help all members participate in performance clinics at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. this spring.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments