Annandale Native Leads Instructions Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

CMDR. GARFIELD CROSS, from Annandale, discusses triage procedures with Hospitalman Emmanuel Flores from Chicago (left) and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nathaniel Garrett (right), from St. Louis, during a mass casualty drill in the medical triage room of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath)

