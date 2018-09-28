Learning Lounge Officially Open for School Year

The Saturday Learning Lounge is now open for all students at George Mason High School.

The Learning Lounge is designed to be a quiet space for all students to study or work on projects, where they also have the option of working with a peer tutor.

Each Learning Lounge is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon in the GMHS Library (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). To sign up through the Mason website, click on the “Students” tab, followed by the “Saturday Learning Lounge” option and then click “Sign Up Now.”

