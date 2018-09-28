Local Photographer Opens Exhibit at Goodwin House

Avid photographer and outreach director for Falls Church Arts, Shaun Van Steyn, will be unveiling his solo photography exhibit at the Goodwin House Retirement Community (4800 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria) this Thursday, Sept. 27.

Van Steyn will also be giving an artist talk from 2 – 4 p.m., followed by classes to inform the residents how photographic art and presentation has evolved since his last showing.

The exhibit will be up until Nov. 1.

For more information, contact Van Steyn at shaunvansteyn@gmail.com or visit his website, helloshaun.com.

