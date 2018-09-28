Mason’s Kay Wins Drone Thru Photography Mentorship Program

ELEANOR KAY, (left) a Senior at George Mason High School and Elyse Cosgrove, a professional photographer, received drones from the Wings for Val foundation at College Park airport on Sept. 13. Both of these images for Good participants attended ground school and received hands-on drone training provided by Dart Drones before passing their FAA Remote Pilot certification exams. Special thanks to Pat Cappelaere from the Wings for Val (W4V) foundation for creating and awarding these scholarships.

