George Mason High School art teacher Marc Robarge’s solo show, “The Nature of Things” opened on Sept. 22 and will run through the end of October at the Fred Schnider Art Gallery (888 N. Quincy St. #102, Arlington) in Ballston. The show features new sculptures and photographs. Robarge’s community art project in Falls Church’s Howard Herman Park is still on display.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments