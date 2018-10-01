Foreign Policy Expert to Lead Discussion & Movie Viewing

John Walcott, Foreign Policy and National Security Editor at Thomson Reuters, will lead a discussion after a showing of the movie “Shock and Awe” at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3.

“Shock and Awe” tells the true story of the four Knight Ridder reporters who in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were alone in questioning the Bush administration’s allegations that Iraq had ties to al Qaeda and possessed weapons of mass destruction.

John Walcott served as Washington Bureau Chief at Knight Ridder, Inc. during the time period of the movie and is portrayed in the film by Rob Reiner.

Originally released this past July, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Rob Reiner, and Tommy Lee Jones and is directed by Rob Reiner.

Walcott is also a multi-award winning journalist, has co-authored the book “Best Laid Plans: The Inside Story of America’s War Against Terrorism,” and is an adjunct professor in Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

As seating will be limited, attendees are encouraged to make reservations at lewinsville.org/event-items/special-movie-presentation/.

Th film has a runtime of 90 minutes and is rated R.

