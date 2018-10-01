‘Lox & Lecture’ Covers Upcoming Midterms

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) will be hosting an event titled, “Lox and Lecture: Everything You Need to Know About Midterm Elections” on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Panelists include Jody Rabhan of the National Council of Jewish Women and Darcy Hirsh of the Jewish Community Relations Council to discuss local and national issues that are important to the Jewish community.

Lox and bagel brunch precedes the program.

Register promptly as enrollment for the event is limited.

To register, go to loxandlecturemidterms.eventbrite.com. Interested attendees must register by no later than Wednesday, Oct. 3.

For more information, contact Nancy Finken at nfinken@alumni.stanford.edu or by calling 703-448-0344.

Attendees are requested to email Finken if they need any accommodations in order for them to participate in this event at the temple.

Women of Temple Rodef Shalom members – $7; non-members, guests – $10 and for walk-ins (if space is available) – $12.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments