Presentation on Electric Vehicles at Energy Meeting

City resident Erika Myers (Director of Research at Smart Electric Power Alliance) will give a presentation on “Electric Vehicles in the City of Falls Church,” including the current state of the electric vehicles market and what types of policies, programs and incentives could encourage Falls Church’s neighbors to also make the switch to electric vehicles.

The presentation will take place at the regular meeting of the City’s Energy Transition Subcommittee on Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. in the library at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike., Falls Church). Open to all.

