SOME LONG OVERDUE recognition is owed to Carol Sly (left), her son John Marshall (right) and fellow Falls Church resident Andrew Rotherham (not pictured) for completing the 192-mile Pan- Mass Cycling Challenge back in August. In an exclusive interview, Sly told the News-Press of how she dusted Marshall with ease, despite his youthful confidence.

