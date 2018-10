Members of the George Mason High School Scholastic Bowl team participated in a taping of the TV show, “It’s Academic,” this past Saturday. The participants included Cole Davies, Josh Nicholson and Stephanie Synnott. Alternates were Maryn Hiscott and Katherine Donovan.

The episode will air on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. on NBC.

