F.C. Indigenous Peoples’ Day Donation Drive Launched

In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Falls Church, the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) and Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave.) are hosting a donation drive to benefit the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. The community can donate hooded coats, baby blankets, regular blankets, jeans, and hoodies of all sizes to the blue collection boxes.

The donation drive runs Oct. 5 – 21. The benefiting organization is Re-Member, an independent registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, South Dakota that improves the quality of reservation life through relationships, shared resources, and volunteer services.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments