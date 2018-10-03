Marshall HS Students Greet Honor Flight Veterans

Student-athletes from George C. Marshall High School continued an annual tradition to greet veterans traveling to the U.S. capitol as part of the Honor Flight program.

Members of the varsity football team and varsity cheerleader team attend an Honor Flight each fall.

This year, the students greeted a collection of veterans from Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin who traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials and reflect at the historic sites.

