Rough & Tumble Game Sees Mason Drop 2nd Straight

By Matt Delaney

Another road game against a future Class 3 opponent resulted in another loss for George Mason High School’s football team, which fell 12-0 to Brentsville District High School.

It was a gritty, defensive battle for the Mustangs (2-2).

Neither side was privy to extended possessions within their opponents’ territory, with Mason doing their part to keep the Tigers in check by forcing five turnovers thanks to five combined interceptions between senior linebacker Jack Felgar and junior defensive back Enzo Paradiso.

However, the Mustangs also failed to cross midfield more than two times throughout the 48 minute affair and couldn’t eclipse 100 yards rushing for the first time in a few seasons.

They were squaring off against another larger school, but to head coach Adam Amerine that wasn’t an excuse.

“Football is football, it doesn’t matter who you are playing on a given night if you don’t execute and make plays on defense,” Amerine said. “Yeah it’s nice to see the Northwest District teams and get an early taste for the next cycle but many of these teams we have played in the past and seen on film and are very similar to the quality teams in the Bull Run. Plain and simple we just need to play better regardless of who we are lined up against.”

The score was dead even heading into the fourth quarter until a special teams play turned the tide when Brentsville returned a punt to Mason’s nine yard line early in the final frame. Two plays later the Tigers found some open grass in the endzone to permanently take the lead.

The Mustangs continued their offensive struggles on their ensuing drive and rewarded Brentsville with another possession. A mistimed jump from sophomore defensive back Robert Silva while trying to swat a pass down left the Tiger’s receiver with room to run for a second touchdown. Mason’s absent offense all but assured that was knockout blow in the game.

Junior running back Connor Plaks led all Mason rushers with 44 yards on 15 carries. Defensively it was an active night for the Mustangs as sophomore linebacker Walt Roou racked up 14 and freshman linebacker Josh Stillwagoner contributing 11 along with Felgar.

So far, Mason sits at 0-2 through two games of its three-week road trip.

Amerine has some suggestions about how to turn things around against Bull Run District opponent Strasburg High School this Friday.

“We just need to keep grinding and correcting the physical and mental mistake,” Amerine continued. “Defensively I thought we made a nice adjustment from the Skyline game but offensively we took a step backwards with too many fundamental mistakes blocking. Against quality opponents you need to be able to execute in all phases of the game to win and we are not doing that currently.”

The Mustangs will kick off against the Rams at 7:30 p.m. in Strasburg tomorrow night.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments