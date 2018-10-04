Creative Cauldron’s ‘Nevermore’ Debuts Tonight

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Retail 116, Falls Church) 10th anniversary season opens tonight with “Nevermore,” a fresh and imaginative musical journey into the life of Edgar Allan Poe. Using Poe’s poetry and short stories as its base and his shifting obsession with the women in his life as its catalyst, “Nevermore” breathes new life into Poe’s work and explores a twisted true-life tale that is as bizarre as his classic stories of the macabre.​ Performances of “Nevermore” will be shown Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. “Nevermore” will run from Oct. 4 – 28. Adults $32, Seniors/Military $28, Students/Groups of ten or more $20. For more information, visit creativecauldron.org.

