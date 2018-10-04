Farm Day This Saturday at Cherry Hill Park

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring the 26th annual Farm Day on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park, 312 Park Avenue. It features old-fashioned family fun including horse-drawn hayrides, petting farm, pumpkin painting, scarecrow-making, blacksmith demonstration, cider pressing from locally grown apples, pony rides and more.

The King Street Bluegrass band will perform. Free tours of the 1845 Cherry Hill Farmhouse will also be offered throughout the day. Attendees can bring their own long-sleeved shirts and pants to make a scarecrow or purchase clothing items at the event.

Admission is free, however nominal fees apply to some activities. Food will be available for purchase from Carnivore BBQ and Stay Cool Ice Cream.

