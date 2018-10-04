Letters to the Editor: Not Right for News-Press To Pit Arts vs. Athletics

Letters to the Editor: October 4 – 10, 2018

Not Right for News-Press To Pit Arts vs. Athletics

Editor,

Having lived in Falls Church since 1999, it is no surprise to us to read once again about the negative feelings of the owner and editor-in-chief of this newspaper towards tackle football at George Mason High School. However, in the latest editorial (see “New High School ‘No Fly Zone?’”) apparently he is now against “most competitive sports” and the invaluable life lessons they impart to participants on both the winning and losing side of a game or match.

More distressingly, he is setting up a false competition for resources between athletics and the arts in the new GMHS campus project. We would like to remind Mr. Benton that Mason’s motto to “Excel in Mind, Body and Character” actually means something. Our athletes participate in drama, band and chorus, just as our arts students participate in athletics. We should be proud of all of the accomplishments of our Mason students and work together as a community to put the best project forward for all of the students in FCCPS.

Finally, as an informed supporter of the Mason project, Mr. Benton is well aware that the stadium complex will not be renovated as part of this project. Given that the new high school will be built on the current practice field, the need for a new practice space is obvious, not only for Mason sports teams, but just as importantly for the extensive community use by both youth and adult leagues that all Mason athletic facilities currently support.

Kevin and Becki Creed

Falls Church

