Register Now for Halloween Window Paintings

Over 150 painters will participate in the Falls Church Arts Halloween Painting Festival that is set to take place Oct. 6 – 8 as well as the following weekend on Oct. 13. From school children and parents to scout troops and soccer teams, all kinds of participants will take their art supplies to local storefronts to throughout the City of Falls Church to decorate their windows.

To register for the event, go to halloweenfc.com and click on “Register,” or go pick up a form at Falls Church Arts (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church).

Artists must submit a sketch of their planned painting to Marty Behr as an attachment on the registration page or by emailing behrmarty29@gmail.com.

Tips for paintings are provided at halloweenfc.com.

Volunteers are also needed to help carry out the event. If interested in volunteering, contact Marty Behr.

Participants will pick up their paint and get window assignments at the event table at the Municipal Park on the north side of the 100 block of W. Broad St.

Painting will commence at 10 a.m. on the day participants register to attend.

