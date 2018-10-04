‘Scapes’ Gallery Opens at Falls Church Arts for October

More than 50 area artists will be featured in a new “Scapes” show celebrating landscapes, streetscapes and exotic places at the Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church).

The exhibit will be on display at the FCA Gallery from Oct. 6 to Nov. 7.

Interested attendees can meet the artists from all different kinds of media on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. at the non-profit gallery.

Gallery hours have expanded at the request of many visitors over the past few exhibits.

The gallery’s new hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

