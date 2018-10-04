St. James School Staff Nominated for Local Award

Thomas Polera, Chief Fire Marshal and Emergency Manager for the City of Falls Church, has nominated Fr. Patrick Posey, pastor, Rich Blickendorfer, business manager, Sr. Mary Sue, principal and the entire staff of Saint James Catholic School as Employees Community Heroes of the third quarter of 2018 in Falls Church.

“St. James Catholic School and its church community have been instrumental in the support of forwarding emergency management principles within the school and church campus setting,” said Mary Gavin, Chief of Falls Church Police.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments