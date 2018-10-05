You are here: Home » News » Isherwood Foundation Signs On as FCNP ‘Honorary Patron’

Isherwood Foundation Signs On as FCNP ‘Honorary Patron’

October 5, 2018 10:30 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Los Angeles-based Christopher Isherwood Foundation, named for the late author (1904-1986) whose novels among other things formed the basis for the award-winning “Cabaret” Broadway play and film, has signed on as an “honorary patron” of the Falls Church News-Press, the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton reported this week.

Renowned portrait artist Don Bachardy, the long-time partner of Isherwood, notified Benton, who founded the News-Press, now in its 27th year, in 1991. In the mid-1950s, Isherwood and Bachardy were friends with Benton’s aunt, Virginia Hoerner, from whom they rented a house in the Santa Monica canyon and Benton and Bachardy’s friendship has extended for more than the past decade, including two portraits of Benton that Bachardy has painted.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+