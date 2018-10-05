Local Resident’s Band to Perform in Arlington Oct. 6

A concert of bluegrass music by Heavy Traffic Ahead will feature performances influenced by legendary Washington, D.C. area bands such as The Country Gentlemen and The Johnson Mountain Boys, as well as pioneers of the genre, Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers this Saturday, Oct. 6.

Heavy Traffic Ahead is a six-piece bluegrass band based in Montgomery County, Maryland — which includes local resident Paul Barkley.

The program is part of the 2018-2019 Music at Resurrection Series.

Resurrection Lutheran Church (6201 N. Washington Boulevard, Arlington). Sponsored by the Music Program Fund. Concert begins at 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

