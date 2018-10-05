Mason High Class of ‘68 Holds Reunion this Weekend

George Mason High School’s Class of 1968 will be celebrating its 50th reunion this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 5 – Alumni can gather at Mad Fox Brewing Company (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church) at 6 p.m. for a check-in.

Saturday, Oct. 6 – At 10 a.m., alumni will tour the school and view a robotics demonstration. A bus tour around the Falls Church will take place at 1:30 p.m. with a dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn (706 W. Broad St., Falls Church) at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 – A family picnic will be held at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Bring your own lunch.

