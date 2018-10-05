McLean 5k Run Set for This Saturday

The 10th annual McLean 5k Run will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. Runners will meet at 6631 Old Dominion Dr.

Registration is $35 through Oct. 4; $40 race day and includes a commemorative technical race t-shirt (while supplies last).

The proceeds from McLean 5k Run will benefit the McLean Community Foundation (MCF) 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

The race features a certified course through the heart of McLean and is designed to appeal to runners of all abilities.

Competitive runners, casual runners, walkers, strollers and well-behaved pets are welcome and encouraged to participate. In addition, it will promote Public Safety Appreciation and serve as an opportunity for residents to express appreciation and respect for the first responders of the McLean Volunteer Fire Department and McLean District Police Station.

The top male and female winners win a seven-day Wyndham Vacation anywhere in the world.

A third vacation will go to a random bib number called at the awards ceremony.

For more information and to register, go to mclean5k.com or send an inquiry email to mclean5k@mcleancenter.org.

