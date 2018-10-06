Del. Simon Condemns Nazi Graffiti Spray Painted at N.Va. Jewish Center

This is the Jewish Community Center this morning located in the heart of Fairfax County. In 2018. pic.twitter.com/N1cqyCTek4 — (((Ben Tribbett))) (@notlarrysabato) October 6, 2018

State Del. Marcus Simon, who represents the City of Falls Church, today condemned the vandalism at the Northern Virginia Jewish Community Center in Annandale that took the form of pro-Nazi graffiti spray painted on to the center’s exterior walls. Simon stated, “I am thoroughly disgusted, hurt and angry at this display of hate at our own Northern Virginia Jewish Community Center. This days after Trump amplified anti-Semitic conspiracies in an effort to discredit legitimate and sincere protests of his Supreme Court nominee. The two may be unrelated but their is no doubt that racist / anti-Semitic / alt-right activity is on the rise in the Trump era.”

