Kaine Denounces U.S. Senate Confirmation of Kavanaugh

Immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court by a 50-48 vote, Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has rushed to confirm Judge Kavanaugh without a complete investigation into the serious allegations against him. A five day investigation that featured interviews with a handful of people, while ignoring dozens of witnesses who were willing to cooperate, and a secret report whose contents could not even be discussed with the public convinces many that the entire goal was to ignore the serious charges.

“Over 150 sexual assault survivors have reached out to me to say they are dismayed by the Senate’s actions, they struggle to see empathy in the eyes of their leaders, and they now fear no one would take them seriously if they came forward with their own stories. I want them and all survivors to know this: You don’t need to suffer in silence. You deserve to be taken seriously. You deserve to be listened to.”

Last month, Kaine announced that he would oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

