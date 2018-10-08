Crime Report: Man Reported Offering Kids Drinks & Rides at 7-Eleven

A man approached several children at a 7-Eleven parking lot last Thursday evening and offered them drinks and a ride, police reported in the latest City of Falls Church crime report.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with short black hair and a thin-shaped beard in his 20s, 5’4″ and 130 pounds, wearing a pink shirt and faded jeans, last seen leaving the store on S. Washington St. in a red car.

In other crime, there were several larcenies reported including shoplifting at the Exxon on Broad St., a stolen bicycle from the parking garage at the Spectrum, a wallet taken from a locker at 24 Hour Fitness, the wheels stolen from a vehicle in Pearson Square’s parking garage, items stolen from a locker at Planet Fitness and a home was broken into and robbed on S. Washington St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 1 – 7, 2018

Larceny – Shoplifting, 400 W Broad St (Exxon), Oct 01, 11:48 AM, an unknown suspect took merchandise from the convenience store without paying. The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, dark hair and beard, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 444 W Broad St (Spectrum Condominiums), between Sept 01 and Oct 02, an unknown suspect removed a bicycle from the bike area of the parking garage. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk Little Falls St, Oct 03, 12:01 PM, unknown suspect(s) smashed the window of a silver Honda parked on the street.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), Sept 28, 4:00 PM, an unknown suspect took a wallet from a gym locker.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk W Broad St, Oct 03, 6:21 PM, a beige Toyota was struck by a beige sedan which failed to stop at the scene. The suspect driver is described as a male with a tan complexion.

Burglary – Residential, 1100 blk S Washington St, between 5:00 PM and 9:45 PM on Oct 03, suspect(s) unknown forced entry to the residence and removed items of value. Investigation continues.

Suspicious Event, 201 S Washington St (7-Eleven parking lot), Oct 04, 6:55 PM, an unknown suspect, believed to be intoxicated, approached several juveniles and offered them drinks and a ride. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, 5’4” tall and weighing 130 lbs, with short black hair and a thin shaped beard, wearing a pink shirt and faded jeans. He was last seen leaving the area in a red car. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle, 410 S Maple Ave (Pearson Square), between 5:00 PM on Oct 04 and 6:54 AM on Oct 05, suspect(s) unknown removed the wheels from a black Dodge which was parked in the garage. Investigation continues

Narcotics Violation, 100 blk Tinners Hill St, Oct 05, 9:06 AM, police issued a summons to a male, 22, of Falls Church, VA for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hit and Run, N Washington St @ E Columbia St, Oct 06, 5:30 AM, a silver Toyota was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violation, 6757-16 Wilson Blvd (Le Billard), Oct 06, 12:13 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 40, of Laurel, MD for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Larceny, 6763-R Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness parking lot), between 3:00 PM on Oct 03 and 2:40 PM on Oct 6, unknown suspect(s) broke into locked storage containers and removed items of value. Investigation continues.

Narcotics Violation, 400 blk E Broad St, Oct 06, 8:29 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 27, of Washington, DC for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Simple Assault, 220 N Washington St (State Theater), Oct 06, 11:33 PM, officers on patrol observed a fight in progress. Police arrested a male, 32, of Alexandria, VA, and a male, 33, of Hyattsville, MD for Assault and Battery.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, between 6:45 PM on Oct 06 and 10:30 AM on Oct 07, a blue Infiniti was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk N Washington St, between 4:30 PM and 5:54 PM on Oct 07, a red Nissan was struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Drive While Intoxicated, 500 blk E Broad St, Oct 07, 11:06 PM, a male, 27, of Falls Church was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

