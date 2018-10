FALLS CHURCH’S U.S. REP. Don Beyer (left) and the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton (right) flanked U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, the keynote speaker at last week’s Kennedy-King Dinner in Arlington. Kennedy gave a strong political speech, but also talked about growing up in Northern Virginia as one of 11 children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy at their famous Hickory Hill home in McLean.

