Despite Hitt Arrest, Insight Property Group Says Broad & Washington Project Remains a Go

Despite the FBI arrest and the arraignment of Kiddar Capital’s principal Todd Hitt last week, the large-scale mixed use project that Hitt was deeply involved with will continue apace under the direction of the Insight Property Group, Insight’s Marty Stern said in a statement to the News-Press Monday.

“Insight Property Group remains fully committed to Broad & Washington and delivering an exceptional development that serves the growing residential, business and arts community. To that end, we have, and will continue to, pursue options and work with the City to redevelop Broad & Washington without Kiddar Capital as a tenant of the office building, ” Stern said.

