International Walk to School Day on Oct. 10

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will participate in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 10,

International Walk to School Day is an effort to promote physical activity and reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the area near FCPS schools.

Students and employees are encouraged to bike or walk to school and work on Oct. 10.

Parents are encouraged to accompany their children to school, and to work with their school and Parent-Teacher Association or Parent-Teacher Organization to assemble bike trains or walking groups for the event.

Schools are encouraged to register online with walkbiketoschool.org/registration.

To date, the following local FCPS schools have registered to participate in Walk to School Day — Canterbury Woods Elementary, Columbia Elementary, Haycock Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary and Westgate Elementary.

